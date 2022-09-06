The Walking Dead's Melissa McBride Has A Message Of Hope For Fans Of Carol

It should come as no surprise that on a show like "The Walking Dead," which is all about a world overtaken by dangerous, flesh-eating zombies, most characters disappear from the spotlight rather quickly. If they're not killed by their fellow survivors, then surely they're eaten alive by hordes of hungry walkers. However, a handful of names have stayed alive through the bulk of the series. Among those sparse few are Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohen), Morgan Jones (Lennie James), and, of course, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride).

Arriving on "TWD" in the Season 1 episode "Tell It to the Frogs," Carol has since become a cornerstone of the program. Sure, sometimes she's made questionable choices and shown a side of herself that made fans second-guess if they should be rooting for her, but at the end of the day, she's remained a fan favorite through it all. Unlike many popular characters, she's made it to the 11th final season of the show, which will wrap up in the fall of 2022. Despite this, it sounds like actress Melissa McBride isn't done with Carol for good.

As "The Walking Dead" limps toward its conclusion, McBride has some words of encouragement for those hoping to see more Carol down the road.