The Fascinating Way Keanu Reeves' Acting Career Led To A Motorcycle Obsession

Keanu Reeves is arguably one of the most interesting men in the world. The legendary actor is known for his insanely action-packed films like "The Matrix," "Point Break," and "John Wick," which featured Reeves doing his own stunts. He also really likes motorcycles. Like REALLY likes them. Because he keeps his private life so secretive, it's one of the few things fans know about the actor, and it's led to many "Ghost Rider" fan castings.

Some fans may be surprised to learn that Reeves' love for motorcycles runs so deep that he founded his own custom motorcycle shop. Reeves and Gard Hollinger co-founded Arch Motorcycle, a high-end custom American motorcycle manufacturer, in 2011. Arch is all about creating American motorcycles that rival international competitors, all while innovating designs to tailor to the driver (via Arch Motorcycle).

Reeves described what it's like riding motorcycles, saying, "It's a time to think, contemplate, quiet time. Every time you get on the bike you're going somewhere, even if it's the store. I guess it all comes down to pleasure. There's a pleasure, there's a physical pleasure, there's an emotional pleasure, there's sensorial experience" (via Vanity Fair). Although he's obsessed with riding, Reeves has only done so in the films "Chain Reaction," "My Own Private Idaho," and "John Wick: Chapter 3" (via GQ).

Reeves has his acting career to thank for his love for motorcycles, and it turns out that story is just as interesting as the man himself.