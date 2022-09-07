Bill Nye Shares His Two Favorite Disaster Movies Of All Time - Exclusive

For whatever reason, disaster movies are almost always a great deal of fun. Even if the films are somewhat poorly plotted (and let's be honest, they often are), sometimes it's just enjoyable to watch a massive force of nature take out its fury on the people on screen. In fact, you don't have to look very far in Hollywood to see that disaster regularly sells quite well at the box office. Whether we're watching the latest film from disaster-auteur Roland Emmerich or the third highest-grossing movie of all time (1997's "Titanic"), plenty of audiences seem eager to prove the title of comedian George Carlin's final album — "I Kinda Like It When a Lotta People Die" — correct.

Peacock's newest series from Bill Nye would seem eager to capitalize on the general public's apparently insatiable appetite for destruction. "The End Is Nye," which premiered on the streaming network on August 25, tells six different stories about the end of the world as we know it. Nye's latest series, which is led by executive producer Brannon Braga, portrays the people of Earth meeting the apocalypse via a variety of uniquely destructive means, including everything from the eruption of a supervolcano to multiple comet strikes (as if one isn't bad enough).

Although we think it's a safe guess that many of the most popular films in this genre might not please his scientific sensibilities, even Bill Nye the Science Guy isn't immune to the charms of an enjoyable Hollywood disaster flick. In an exclusive interview with Looper at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Nye revealed his top two picks for the best disaster movies of all time. Given what the world has been through in the last two years, at least one of these answers shouldn't come as an enormous surprise.