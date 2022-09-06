Benjamin Walker Details The Epic Rings Of Power Production Process - Exclusive

Benjamin Walker has studied at Juilliard, taken the stage single-handed as a stand-up comedian, donned costumes on Broadway, and even portrayed a vampire-slaying president on screen. But all of his past acting experiences pale in comparison to the size and scope of his role in Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Walker plays Gil-galad, the High King of the Noldor and the leader of the Elvish kingdom of Lindon. The character doesn't show up much in J.R.R. Tolkien's writings, but when he does, he always has a big presence. The Elven leader senses Sauron's evil brewing long before the Dark Lord reveals himself. He rejects Sauron in his deceptive form as "Annatar, the Lord of Gifts" as well. Gil-galad eventually protects two of the Three Elven Rings, too, and ultimately rallies the peoples of Middle-earth to attack Sauron in his own stronghold of Mordor.

Playing a character that carries this kind of weight isn't an easy task — and it's a challenge that Walker is well aware of. "Any time I feel stumped, I go back to the source material," the actor said when he sat down for an interview with Looper earlier this summer. "You go back to the books, even if it's not specifically about Gil-galad."

Walker didn't just have Tolkien's original text to draw inspiration from, though. The actor also talked about the inspiring (and jaw-dropping) nature of "The Rings of Power" production itself.