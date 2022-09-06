Cynthia Addai-Robinson Introduces The Queen Regent Of Númenor To The World Of The Rings Of Power - Exclusive

In the words of actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson, her character is a person in charge. "Officially, I am playing Queen Míriel. Now, at this point in time, when we're meeting her in the story, she is the Queen Regent. As Queen Regent, she is not fully yet queen, but she is essentially [the] woman in charge."

Addai-Robinson goes on to explain what the situation in her island kingdom looks like when we first see it. "When we are first introduced to Númenor, it is at a time of relative peace and stability, a civilization at the height of its wealth, its power. And [Míriel] intends to keep it that way. But as we know, throughout history and even [in] real life currently, it's never simple. It's never so easy. You have a lot of people who believe that the way forward should be based [on] a different idea of what that is. So she is navigating her people through a segment of society that believes in maintaining and holding on to tradition and the Elven ways. And there are also people who believe in moving forward and leaving that behind and modernizing, innovating, progressing. That's what we're seeing as we first are introduced to Númenor."

This sounds an awful lot like Tolkien's original vision for Númenor. While prosperous, as the Second Age plays out, its people become divided into two distinct groups, "the Faithful" and "the King's Men." This creates the catalyst for the rest of their dramatic history to play out. It will be interesting to see how closely the source material and the adaptation connect.

"The Rings of Power" is airing in weekly installments for the remainder of its eight-episode 1st season.