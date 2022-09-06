The First Trailer For Jordan Peele's Wendell & Wild Will Blow You Away

When Jordan Peele first stunned audiences with his directorial debut, "Get Out," it was immediately clear that in addition to being a talented comedian, he also has a unique ability to tap into horror like no one else at the moment. The 2017 movie boasts a 98% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and theatergoers flocked to see his next projects: "Us" and "Nope." But Peele is branching out even further by partnering with Henry Selick and Netflix on "Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion dark fantasy about two demon brothers who try to persuade a 13-year-old girl to summon them into the real world. That premise alone should be enough to get plenty of subscribers on board.

Peele's status as a new horror maestro is obviously a key selling point for the new film, but its being directed by Selick is also something to get really excited about. Most importantly, he's also the director behind "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "James and the Giant Peach," and "Coraline." All three of those movies should give fans an indication of what to expect from "Wendell & Wild," because although they're technically aimed at kids, they're all equally terrifying in their own unique way.

The first "Wendell & Wild" trailer shows off a tantalizing look at what to expect from Selick and Peele, delivering a dose of modern horror to the classic stop-motion style.