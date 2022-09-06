The First Trailer For Jordan Peele's Wendell & Wild Will Blow You Away
When Jordan Peele first stunned audiences with his directorial debut, "Get Out," it was immediately clear that in addition to being a talented comedian, he also has a unique ability to tap into horror like no one else at the moment. The 2017 movie boasts a 98% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and theatergoers flocked to see his next projects: "Us" and "Nope." But Peele is branching out even further by partnering with Henry Selick and Netflix on "Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion dark fantasy about two demon brothers who try to persuade a 13-year-old girl to summon them into the real world. That premise alone should be enough to get plenty of subscribers on board.
Peele's status as a new horror maestro is obviously a key selling point for the new film, but its being directed by Selick is also something to get really excited about. Most importantly, he's also the director behind "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "James and the Giant Peach," and "Coraline." All three of those movies should give fans an indication of what to expect from "Wendell & Wild," because although they're technically aimed at kids, they're all equally terrifying in their own unique way.
The first "Wendell & Wild" trailer shows off a tantalizing look at what to expect from Selick and Peele, delivering a dose of modern horror to the classic stop-motion style.
Wendell & Wild features an impressive cast
Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for "Wendell & Wild," and although it's more focused on the haunting imagery that director Henry Selick is so well-known for, it reveals a lot about the story and what to expect from this new adventure, which follows 13-year-old Kat (Lyric Ross), who has moved back to her hometown and is set upon by two demons named — you guessed it! — Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) & Wild (Jordan Peele). The film's synopsis explains that they're trying to find a way into the real world — although it's clear from the footage that there are a few things in their way.
The trailer also seems to suggest that Kat is an orphan and has spent some time in the foster care system. So she's got literal demons to face as well as some metaphorical ones ... That sounds like Peele all right. "Black Panther" alumna Angela Bassett is also lending her voice to "Wendell & Wild," playing Sister Helley opposite James Hong's Father Bests. Bassett's nun can be seen in the fresh footage, and she's clearly got some supernatural skills of her own judging by her haunting green eyes and the way she jumps into the ground at the end of the trailer.
"Wendell & Wild" arrives on Netflix on October 28, right in time for Halloween. Perfect.