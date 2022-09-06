Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Ethan Peck Came Close To Playing Two Very Different Superheros

Be it satirical or mired in an ambitious extended universe, superhero culture can be hard to avoid. Marvel has stretched its cinematic tendrils into almost every facet of visual media, pushing Ethan Peck into its crosshairs. During a panel for DragonCon, Peck revealed the different brushes with superherodom he encountered.

"I was of a smaller few [group of actors] to be considered for Captain America many years ago," Peck noted (via The Direct). The definitive run of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers came to an end at the conclusion of "Avengers: Endgame," when the supersoldier leaves his timeline to be Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). A successful role to be sure, Captain America was a cherished character that many will miss. But Peck's encounter with another potential superhero could have meant a different kind of appreciation.

Peck also revealed at Atlanta's DragonCon being in the running to play the vapid and ridiculous character of The Deep. Now in the capable hands of Chace Crawford, The Deep is a starkly different character than Steve Rogers. A clear counterpart to DC's Aquaman, The Deep has gone on a strange journey since his introduction. Writers certainly have not denied playing favorites with The Deep, pushing him into more bizarre situations such as joining a cult. Peck's casting in the role could have been a boon for the actor, but at least we don't have to see him encountering so many sea creature deaths.