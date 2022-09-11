Why Chans From Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 2 Sounds So Familiar

Waring: Spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 2 ahead.

Another (as promised) amazing season of dimension-hopping, planet-skipping pandemonium that is "Rick and Morty" has begun, bringing with it a very big name in its second episode. After the debut episode reunited us with the belching super brain and his grandson, this week also came with a callback via a trip to Blips and Chitz ending in chaos and Summer (Spencer Grammar) checking off an absolute must-see film off the list, in one way or another.

After a power outage resets "Roy: A Life Well Lived," while Morty (Justin Roiland) is playing it, the consciousness of the helmet-haired tyke gets fractured into every NPC (non-playable character) in the game, completely forgetting who he is. With Rick (also voiced by Roiland) on his last nerve trying to get his grandson back, Summer is tasked protect the two in the real world after terrorists overrun the arcade. Sorry, "Die Hard" enthusiasts.

While Summer might not be well versed in the ways of Hans Gruber and his Christmas party crashing ways, the head of these alien villains, Chans, certainly is. Of course, this suit-wearing antagonist isn't a patch on Alan Rickman's legendary bad guy, but the brains behind "Rick and Morty" still managed to nab a top-level talent to handle this homage. The winning choice was unsurprising, really. After all, given that he attended the storming of King's Landing, breaking into an arcade in outer space would be a piece of cake for four-time Emmy-winner and "Game of Thrones" icon Peter Dinklage.