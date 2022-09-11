Why Chans From Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 2 Sounds So Familiar
Waring: Spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 2 ahead.
Another (as promised) amazing season of dimension-hopping, planet-skipping pandemonium that is "Rick and Morty" has begun, bringing with it a very big name in its second episode. After the debut episode reunited us with the belching super brain and his grandson, this week also came with a callback via a trip to Blips and Chitz ending in chaos and Summer (Spencer Grammar) checking off an absolute must-see film off the list, in one way or another.
After a power outage resets "Roy: A Life Well Lived," while Morty (Justin Roiland) is playing it, the consciousness of the helmet-haired tyke gets fractured into every NPC (non-playable character) in the game, completely forgetting who he is. With Rick (also voiced by Roiland) on his last nerve trying to get his grandson back, Summer is tasked protect the two in the real world after terrorists overrun the arcade. Sorry, "Die Hard" enthusiasts.
While Summer might not be well versed in the ways of Hans Gruber and his Christmas party crashing ways, the head of these alien villains, Chans, certainly is. Of course, this suit-wearing antagonist isn't a patch on Alan Rickman's legendary bad guy, but the brains behind "Rick and Morty" still managed to nab a top-level talent to handle this homage. The winning choice was unsurprising, really. After all, given that he attended the storming of King's Landing, breaking into an arcade in outer space would be a piece of cake for four-time Emmy-winner and "Game of Thrones" icon Peter Dinklage.
Peter Dinklage monkeyed around as Captain Gutt in Ice Age: Continental Drift
Long before he had a hand molding the Seven Kingdoms' future in "Game of Thrones" as Tyrion Lannister, Peter Dinklage voiced a character in a land that was just as cold as the world beyond the Wall, only not nearly as scary. In the fourth installment of the "Ice Age" franchise, "Ice Age: Continental Drift," Dinklage jumped aboard as the film's big bad, a Gigantopithecus named Captain Gutt.
Sending Manny (Ray Romano), Diego (Denis Leary), Sid (John Leguizamo), and other prehistoric through rough waters, Dinklage told Trailer Addict there was one major challenge for the role that put him in a very unique situation opposite Jennifer Lopez who voiced saber-toothed tiger, Shira. "Gutt sings a sea shanty with his mates, which is a little daunting because there's a bit of a duet with Jennifer Lopez," the actor recalled. "Although we didn't sing together in the same room. They just played it to me, which was a bit of a thrill. It's probably the only time that will ever happen in my lifetime."
He took Tyrion to a new level in a videogame adaptation of Game of Thrones
Back when the night was dark and full of hype for "Game of Thrones," the understandable move was made to stretch the beloved property across a different medium in video games, as apparently it had already been a book for some time. Who knew? Released in an episodic format by Telltale Games, "Game of Thrones: A Telltale Game Series," followed an entirely new group of characters that were separate from the show, all on their own journeys involving swords and family drama. Key characters from the HBO series also appeared, all of whom were voiced by the stars that played them. Besides Dinklage being presented in pixels as Tyrion Lannister, there was also the voices of Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Natalie Dormer and Iwan Rheon, whom all dropped in as Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister, Margaery Tyrell, and Ramsay Bolton.
Matching the gameplay that Telltale was known for, the video game was a point-and-click adventure that saw players decide on the actions made by particular characters in the game. These choices impacted their journey and relationships with others in the game, including the likes of Tyrion and company. A second season was planned but sadly canceled when a considerable portion of Telltale Games studio was shut down in 2018. While it didn't link too much to the actual television show, it was a great treat for fans to actually have a few choice words with Dinklage directly.
He was a Mighty Eagle in Angry Birds
They said it couldn't be done. They said transforming one of the longest-running mobile games that kept kids and grown-ups quiet for years into a feature film was cuckoo. And yet, in 2016, those familiar birds with major pig issues arrived in their flock in film form, with Peter Dinklage along for the ride.
"The Angry Birds Movie" had some incredible voice talent consisting of Josh Gad, Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Maya Rudolph playing the iconic characters that have killed time on train rides since 2009. Dinklage was roped in to play Mighty Eagle, the out-of-shape hero that falls short of the titular team's expectations. While the film wasn't met with the warmest reception critically, only earning 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, the box-office receipts of $352 million globally were enough to warrant a sequel in 2019, which also had Dinklage fly back for the role.