Looper's Exclusive Survey Reveals Fans' Pick For Daniel Radcliffe's Best Non-Harry Potter Movie

Although there's no question that Daniel Radcliffe will always be remembered for his iconic performance in the titular role of the "Harry Potter" film franchise, in more recent years, the actor has made a name for himself by acting in a plethora of unique and creative indie movies. These projects include "Horns," "Escape from Pretoria," "Guns Akimbo," and "Swiss Army Man" — the last of which being an absurdist black comedy from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Although it might seem surprising that Radcliffe (one of the most iconic actors of his generation) would devote his later career to smaller, more creative projects after working for so long in a franchise as monumental as "Harry Potter," the fact remains that Radcliffe has now starred in dozens of movies which are about as far from "Harry Potter" as one might imagine. Today, the actor has a prolific resume of performances across a wide variety of different genres, and to say that he is only known for his work in "Harry Potter" is simply not true anymore.

Indeed, an exclusive poll from Looper recently asked fans what their favorite non-"Harry Potter" Daniel Radcliffe film is — and the answers made it clear that fans are actually in love with one of Radcliffe's most recent projects.