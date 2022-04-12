Daniel Radcliffe Joined A Prestigious Club With The Lost City

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Daniel Radcliffe said he enjoyed playing wild "The Lost City" villain Abigail Fairfax and compared his experience making the movie to English actors throughout history who have taken on exciting roles as villains in American films. Radcliffe specifically cited actors Tim Curry, known widely to American audiences as the terrifying clown Pennywise in the 1990 "IT" miniseries, as well as Alan Cumming, who played the goofy villain Fegan Floop in the "Spy Kids" movies.

"They seem to really revel in it," Radcliffe said of Curry and Cummings' various roles as villains. "There is something about watching those actors where the theme is – and I'm a very different actor from both of those people – but the theme is that you see how much they are enjoying it."

Playing the film's over-the-top villain is just one of many things it sounds like Radcliffe loved about making the movie. The actor also raved about his experience working with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. He said working with Bullock specifically made for an exciting opportunity, as he's a fan of films like "Miss Congeniality" and "While You Were Sleeping."

However, playing the bad guy was a special occasion all its own. Radcliffe explained, "I think generally, it's a bit of a rite of passage, being the English bad guy in something."