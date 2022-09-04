The Vikings Character Fans Can't Stop Comparing To A Major Game Of Thrones Player

It is almost a certainty that a fan of HBO's "Game of Thrones" will likely have enjoyed History Channel's "Vikings" as well, or vice versa. Although the former includes fantastical elements like awesome fire-breathing dragons, the two series, which aired almost concurrently, are nevertheless comparable due to their genres, themes, and even writing. So, naturally, some viewers share a love of both TV shows and are capable of drawing parallels between them.

In terms of characters, there are two in particular, one from "Game of Thrones" and another from "Vikings" that can be compared and contrasted because, even though both faced a similar everyday obstacle, what these two characters did in spite of it — or because of it — differs greatly. Writing about the subject of disability, both physical as well as mental, requires the utmost sensitivity and extensive research. One of the most important things to take into account is to not fall into the trap of making said disability the only thing that the audience sees when looking at a character. Disability, no matter its influence on the life of an individual, is never a person's most defining trait: It's one characteristic among the hundreds of traits a complex human being possesses, and the writing should reflect that.

In that regard, the writing of these two characters in question differed enormously, especially in how each developed in the latter seasons. One became a one-dimensional character who did not make the best use of all the skills at his disposal, the other was a terrifying force of nature who did not need any supernatural skills to strike fear into the hearts of his enemies –- and sometimes his own family. Have you guessed to whom we are referring?