The Story Behind The Infamous Jessie's Song Episode Of Saved By The Bell

If you're old enough to remember when broadcast television was still king, you might remember something called a "very special episode," an episode of a sitcom that dealt with hard hitting issues (often drugs). Lots of shows had them. "Home Improvement" had the episode "The Longest Day" where the family finds out that Randy might have cancer. In "Boy Meets World," Shawn was suckered into joining a cult in "Cult Fiction." Oh, and who could forget "Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue," the Saturday morning cartoon special featuring every cartoon character you can think of teaming up to stop one kid from doing drugs?

According to No Film School, the "very special episode" format, which began in the 1970s, seems to have originated from writers — particularly those working on lighthearted programs — wanted to delve deeper than their usual fare. And in the book "Very Special Episodes: Televising Industrial and Social Change," editors Jonathan Cohn and Jennifer Porst open their introduction by talking about what they call the most recognizable very special episode ever made: the "Saved by the Bell" episode "Jessie's Song."

The 9th episode of Season 2, which aired in 1990, remains the most famous and infamous episode of the series, and has been the subject of a lot of much teasing over the years, including the 2020 "Saved By the Bell" reboot, which made several jokes about the episode. However, what was the story behind this very special episode of "Saved by the Bell?"