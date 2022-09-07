John Wick Or Neo? Looper Survey Reveals Keanu Reeves' Best Action Role

Keanu Reeves. What a legend, right? The seemingly immortal movie icon is one of the few among Hollywood's greats who looks like the kind of person who would help you move or about whom all the other guests speak kindly at your wedding. And yet the seasoned star who exploded in the early '90s and reignited in the '00s has, as many films would attest, the capability to pulverize any poor soul who decides to be a bad guy opposite him on-screen.

Nevertheless, it's what Reeves has made a career out of — and a beloved one at that. Under his belt, covered in gun holsters, is a collection of action-packed installments with his name at the top of the poster, most of which are bonafide bangers. Which among Reeve's catalog of characters he's brought to life towers above them all? Which left audiences saying "woah" as much as he did before a perfectly preserved can of pain was cracked open by the hero of the piece?

Well, thankfully, it's riot-sparking debates like this that we're happy to settle the old-fashioned way. No, not the kind that involves splitting a dojo into pieces or someone on the receiving end of a pencil. Instead, Looper conducted a survey of 616 people around the country and asked them what they think is Keanu Reeves' best action role — and incredibly, it's not the one you think.