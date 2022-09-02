Rutherford Falls Fans Just Got Unfortunate News

Like just about every other streaming service out there, Peacock has taken to adding original content to its platform alongside its massive library of preexisting movies and television shows. One such title the streamer has offered up is "Rutherford Falls," which came together courtesy of creators Ed Helms of the "Hangover" trilogy, the mind behind "The Good Place," Michael Schur, and Sierra Teller Ornelas. It focuses on Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), whose lifelong friendship is put to the test when past conflicts between their ancestors come to the forefront. In no time at all, this premise garnered a decent following for the program.

The debut season of "Rutherford Falls" reached Peacock on April 22, 2021, bringing with it 10 episodes for subscribers to enjoy. Evidently, most liked what the sitcom had to offer, prompting the powers that be to renew it for a second season that July (via TVLine). Come June of 2022, the second season finally premiered, this time with eight total installments in tow. In the months that followed, fans eagerly awaited any official news regarding a potential third season, and at long last, an update has come to light. Sadly for them, however, it's not at all what they wanted to hear.

Things aren't looking good for "Rutherford Falls" Season 3. Here's why.