NCIS Boss Hints At A Tough Road Ahead For Torres In Season 20

It's always tough to add new parts to a machine that's running at full speed, but Wilmer Valderrama's introduction to "NCIS" in Season 14 as Special Agent Nick Torres has gone about as smoothly as these things go, despite a bumpy ride for the character. He has gone through a failed romantic arc with Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and a traumatic reunion with his long-lost-and-thought-dead father (Steven Bauer), who gets shot in the chest and skips town pretty soon thereafter.

Torres then goes to the house of his boss and real father figure, Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon), and the two men have dinner together. Valderrama spoke to TV Insider about that moment, saying, "It was a confirmation to Torres that he really isn't alone, he has a place to go, that there is someone who's been more of a father to him than anyone else in his life. Sitting with Gibbs ... gave Torres the hope that maybe it'll turn out OK. Maybe not everything is lost."

With Harmon leaving "NCIS" last season, Torres will be missing that fatherly influence once again. But his vacancy leaves a giant void in the show for another actor to step up and fill. So, just what do the "NCIS" creatives have in mind for Torres in Season 20?