Looper Asks: What Do Fans Think Is Chris Hemsworth's Best Role? - Exclusive Survey

In a bombshell no one saw coming, respondents of Looper's survey chose Thor as Chris Hemsworth's best role ever. Almost 51% of the vote went to the God of Thunder, which Hemsworth has played since 2011's "Thor." Appearing in eight films, nine including the "Doctor Strange" post-credits scene, Hemsworth is one of the most active actors in the MCU. He's also not set to retire anytime soon and wants to keep the MCU role for as long as possible. We're guessing we'll see Thor in the upcoming fifth and sixth "Avengers" films, which will premiere in 2025 — but Hemsworth is yet to be confirmed.

The number two spot in our poll is where things get less unpredictable. With 14.12% of the vote is Kevin from "Ghostbusters." Hemsworth has a minor role in the film, playing the assistant to the female team of Ghostbusters. The film showed Hemsworth could deliver in a comedy film, and some would argue that he stole the show. Despite only having a handful of scenes, Hemsworth was one of the only good things about the film, which moviegoers absolutely destroyed despite critics giving it a break.

In third place, with 11.69% of survey participants selecting it is James Hunt, from 2013's critically-acclaimed "Rush." Following rival Formula One drivers in 1976, "Rush" proved Hemsworth could play a serious drama role and was praised for his performance. The film received an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes for both the critic and audience responses.