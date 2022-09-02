Nazanin Boniadi Explains How The Rings Of Power Will Change Everything For Humans And Elves - Exclusive

"The Rings of Power" is officially live and streaming on Prime Video accounts around the world. With the global release of one of the biggest shows in history officially off to the races, fans of Tolkien's works are about to get a hefty, epic, and very different dose of Middle-earth compared to what they're used to.

When "The Rings of Power" begins, the "Lord of the Rings" story is still thousands of years in the future. At that point, the Elves are on the decline and Men are on the ascent. The LOTR story ends with Aragorn boldly leading Men into the future as the few Elves that remain, dwindling in number and bereft of their three powerful Elven Rings, continue to sail off into obscurity in the West.

The situation is very different when the "Rings of Power" story starts. Elves are still strong, and Men, while numerous, haven't quite come into their own yet. There's the powerful island nation of Númenor — the civilization where Aragorn's ancestors come from — but otherwise, in the words of Elrond, the Men of Middle-earth are weak. According to two of the actors from the show, this power dynamic is going to be clearly on display in at least one area of the story's sprawling geography: the Southlands.

In an exclusive interview with "Rings" actors Nazanin Boniadi and Ismael Cruz Córdova, who play the human Bronwyn and the Elf Arondir, respectively, we asked them if the "forbidden love" between the two characters has any deeper meaning, and the response went much further than romance.