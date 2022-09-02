House Of The Dragon Snatches The Spotlight From The Rings Of Power Release

All is fair in love, war, and streaming, apparently. "Game of Thrones" and "The Lord of the Rings" are two of the most popular and lucrative fantasy series of all time, and both franchises have been making headlines lately. As soon as it became clear that prequel shows "House of the Dragon" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" were going to be released around the same time, fans predicted a fierce rivalry — but things are really heating up right now.

Doubling down on the optimistic message that made Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy so popular, "The Rings of Power" challenges the nihilism evident in "House of the Dragon." But if we know anything about those tricky Targaryens, it's that they are not fans of losing. "House of the Dragon" has refused to let the new Tolkien-based series eclipse it, resorting to a strategy that nobody saw coming. Read on to find out how the HBO show has snatched the spotlight from its fantasy rival.