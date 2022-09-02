The Evil Yet Genius Prank Alexander Dreymon Played On His The Last Kingdom Co-Stars

In March of 2022, some of the cast members of "The Last Kingdom," including star Alexander Dreymon, sat down with Cosmopolitan to promote the fifth season of the show. During the conversation, Dreymon revealed that he pranked one of the new cast members, Harry Gilby, who had been brought on board to play the character Aethelstan.

Dreymon explained that he presented the makeup team with a picture of Angus Imrie's Prince Arthur from the series "The Spanish Princess." The character has a short bob with bangs that only cover half of his forehead. The Starz show contains a number of historical inaccuracies, though this isn't one of them. "This haircut was all the rage for teenage boys in Tudor England — and Arthur genuinely rocked this tragic bowl-cut look," Entertainment Weekly said after the show premiered. Dreymon thought it would be hilarious to make Gilby think his character was going to have the same haircut.

"We got [our makeup artist] to prepare this wig for him and we fitted him with the wig," Dreymon revealed. "He was too shy at the beginning. He didn't know yet how much he could push [back] or how much influence he could have on it. He kept saying, 'Are you guys sure? Because I feel like he's supposed to be a warrior and it doesn't really look like a warrior. He doesn't feel tough enough.' We kept it going for a long time."

The actor noted that he would tend to prank cast members right at the beginning — before they realized his affinity for pranks. Dreymon concluded, "Since then [Gilby] doesn't believe in anything we say anymore."