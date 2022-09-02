The Office's John Krasinski Could Not Contain His Laughter While Filming This Scene
"The Office" was full of so many hilarious moments that it will probably come as no surprise to you that the actors sometimes struggled to keep a straight face. Even the most skilled and professional members in the cast, like John Krasinski, had moments where the need to laugh out loud caused them to break character.
Whether he's starring in films like Gus Van Sant's "Promised Land" or TV shows like Amazon's "Jack Ryan," Krasinski is known for being a reliable player in Hollywood. The prolific star's reputation has earned him starring roles in several big screen endeavors, some better than others. Throughout his career, he has played a vast array of characters, including superheroes — he portrayed Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and voiced Superman in "DC League of Super-Pets." His other notable credits include "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi," "Detroit," and "The Hollars." And it is hard to forget the unique thriller "A Quiet Place," which he wrote, directed, and starred in.
While he does very well in many areas, there is no denying his exemplary comedic ability. The man knows how to make people laugh, which is evident from his time as Jim Halpert on "The Office." There is no shortage of uproarious moments from the Dunder Mifflin prankster, and he is arguably one of the funniest personalities on the Emmy-winning comedy. Some scenes were so funny that the actor couldn't help but break character and laugh uncontrollably.
The daycare scene with Pam gave John Krasinski the giggles
The Season 6 episode "Sabre," which John Krasinski directed, has Jim and Pam (Jenna Fischer) visiting a daycare center for an interview. When they arrive, the pair are completely enamored, but then Jim checks the bathroom and finds a man sitting on the toilet. Later they discover that the same guy is conducting the interview. Jim gets flustered, and Pam tries to keep him from making things even more awkward.
John Krasinski sent in audio clips to Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's podcast Office Ladies, revealing how he couldn't hold in the giggles when interacting with Fischer during the scene. "It was so funny, and I don't know that I had a good enough take of my reaction to you," he said. "In fact, do I physically bail out after you say that to me? Man, that really made me laugh." Krasinski claimed there were 12 takes where he couldn't hold in the laughter.
That apparently wasn't the first time, either. Krasinski admitted it happened a lot during an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. "My favorite moments were certainly laughing. I mean, getting to laugh with these people and getting to be a part of something where you knew that if you weren't on the show, you would be the most diehard fan at home watching it, and I thought that was just so unreal to me. And that's why I broke every time." Jim Halpert got laughs on and off camera when making "The Office," leaving behind great side-splitting memories for everyone on both sides of the screen.