The Office's John Krasinski Could Not Contain His Laughter While Filming This Scene

"The Office" was full of so many hilarious moments that it will probably come as no surprise to you that the actors sometimes struggled to keep a straight face. Even the most skilled and professional members in the cast, like John Krasinski, had moments where the need to laugh out loud caused them to break character.

Whether he's starring in films like Gus Van Sant's "Promised Land" or TV shows like Amazon's "Jack Ryan," Krasinski is known for being a reliable player in Hollywood. The prolific star's reputation has earned him starring roles in several big screen endeavors, some better than others. Throughout his career, he has played a vast array of characters, including superheroes — he portrayed Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and voiced Superman in "DC League of Super-Pets." His other notable credits include "13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi," "Detroit," and "The Hollars." And it is hard to forget the unique thriller "A Quiet Place," which he wrote, directed, and starred in.

While he does very well in many areas, there is no denying his exemplary comedic ability. The man knows how to make people laugh, which is evident from his time as Jim Halpert on "The Office." There is no shortage of uproarious moments from the Dunder Mifflin prankster, and he is arguably one of the funniest personalities on the Emmy-winning comedy. Some scenes were so funny that the actor couldn't help but break character and laugh uncontrollably.