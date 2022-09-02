Why We Have Neil Gaiman's Sandman To Thank For Eric Kripke's Supernatural

The show in question is obviously Eric Kripke's "Supernatural." If you ask any die-hard fan of both "The Sandman" comics and "Supernatural" if there's even the slightest possibility that the former could have inspired the latter, you'd better have plenty of spare time on your hands to hear the answer. As Gizmodo recently pointed out, the parallels and homages are plentiful and obvious, including the complicated family dynamic between Sam and Dean Winchester, which is uncannily similar to Dream (Tom Sturridge) and his siblings on "The Sandman." Heck, there's even an Easter egg in Season 10 where a character is shown reading one of "The Sandman" comic books. As far as "Supernatural" goes, the connection to the source material is about as subtle as a sledgehammer, and Kripke didn't care who knew it.

But Kripke wasn't acting independently of the comic's creator. Neil Gaiman, in response to a fan about the comic's TV show pitch, tweeted that "Supernatural" was basically a network-friendly version of "Sandman" — and a terrific one at that. Kripke was quick to join in the conversation, replying to Gaiman in a quote tweet where he thanked him for his kind words and added, "WB gave me a crack at #TheSandman but said it had to be network. It was my fave comic, inspired much of ['Supernatural'], so I tried. Neil was kind and patient but ultimately, it would've been a bad show. I'm glad he held out."

While it's unfortunate that "The Sandman" fans had to wait so long for Netflix to get it just right, they at least had a weekly dose of comfort from the Winchester brothers to hold them over throughout the years.