Twitter Is Clamoring For Tina Fey To Reprise This Huge SNL Character

Way back in 2000, history-making "Saturday Night Live" writer Tina Fey became a regular in front of the camera, joining future "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon at the "Weekend Update" news desk. While she'd acquire quite a devoted following in this spot, her comedic talents weren't confined to that segment of the show alone. Fey started to pop up elsewhere on "SNL" and put her versatility as a performer on full display. Thus, by the time she left the beloved sketch comedy series in 2006, she'd earned a reputation as one of its standout names.

In the years following her "Saturday Night Live" departure, Tina Fey has found plenty of success across the entertainment world. From her unforgettable performances on "30 Rock" as Liz Lemon to her turns in feature films such as "Baby Mama" and "Sisters," she's grown exponentially as an entertainer to become a comedy icon. Even still, for many fans of Fey's work, her efforts on "SNL" stand among her very best in their minds. After all, there's a reason why she's returned to the program time and time again to reprise some of her most laugh-out-loud hilarious characters.

Due to recent events, folks on Twitter have their fingers crossed that Tina Fey will return to one of her most well-known "SNL" parts very soon.