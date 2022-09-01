Netflix's Blockbuster - What We Know So Far

One of Netflix's most unique upcoming projects is "Blockbuster," a series set in the last Blockbuster store around. It's a strange full circle moment for the streamer as Netflix's streaming success can largely be seen as the beginning of the end for brick and mortar rental chains like Blockbuster Video. Making circumstances even stranger is the fact that Blockbuster actually had a chance to buy Netflix all the way back in 2000, per Business Insider. Blockbuster eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2010, via CNN.

There's still plenty of nostalgia around the chain that the upcoming show can capitalize on. There was even a documentary called "The Last Blockbuster" about — you guessed it — the last Blockbuster, which is independently run, released in 2020. That documentary featured filmmakers like Kevin Smith and Jamie Kennedy reminiscing on the days before content was a click away. The real life last Blockbuster has become such a tourist attraction that they offered fans a chance to actually sleep at the store in 2020, per Variety.

The show already has a release date, an impressive cast, and plot details. Here is everything we know so far about "Blockbuster."