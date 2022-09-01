The SNL Sketches That Made Kate McKinnon Feel Like One With The Audience

The long-running popular prime time show "Saturday Night Live" wrapped up its 47th season on May 21, 2022, with four longtime cast members appearing in their final episodes (per NPR). The exit of Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney will certainly take its toll on the series when it returns in the fall of 2022, robbing fans of hilarious moments from the zany characters these performers brought to life each week.

But perhaps the biggest void left in the "SNL" world will be the one created by the departure of Kate McKinnon. McKinnon was able to generate uproarious laughter with every part, often stealing the scenes she was in. Considering the abundance of talent she's offered over the years, this was been no easy feat.

Her talent did not go unrecognized either. Over her 11 seasons on the show, McKinnon was nominated for a staggering nine Prime Time Emmy Awards, including eight in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (per IMDb). She won two of those years, with back-to-back awards in 2016-2017. In 2014, she was also an Emmy nominee for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Throughout 200 plus episodes, hundreds of sketches, and scores of memorable characters, one might think it would be difficult for McKinnon to recall what moments generated a connection with her audiences. But in a recent interview on the Vulture Podcast, the actress said there were two times on "SNL" that she felt a strong sense of oneness with those she loved to entertain.