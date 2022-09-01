Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Nervous About This Character After Kelli Giddish's Exit

Many fans were shocked to find out that Kelli Giddish will be exiting "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" after playing Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years (via Variety). Showrunner David Graziano alluded to the change in an Instagram post that noted it was a "rough week full of rough changes," and he confirmed in the comments section that as of now, Giddish's last appearance will be in Episode 9 of Season 24.

Since the news was officially announced, it has been heavily speculated that it was not actually the actress' decision to leave. Variety reported, "According to multiple sources, the 'SVU' shake-up was a call made from above." The outlet also shared that star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay and at least one other producer pushed to keep Giddish and that Graziano wasn't the one who made the decision. For her part, Giddish addressed the exit in an Instagram post, where she wrote that "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life."

Over the course of the show's 24 seasons, beloved characters like Rollins have left the show for different reasons. So, following Giddish's departure, which character are fans nervous they will be forced to say goodbye to next?