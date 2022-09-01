The Two Law & Order Characters Laverne Cox Played Early In Her Career

Before Laverne Cox had her own Barbie Doll, or became a public advocate and face for transgender rights, she was a struggling actress just trying to make connections and get acting jobs in New York. Ever since she was a young child, she loved to perform, and began participating in talent shows and dance recitals after her mom finally let her take dance lessons when she was 8. "I loved to dance," she recalled in a 2014 Time Magazine interview. "I begged my mother to put me into dance classes and finally, in third grade, she did. Tap and jazz but not ballet. She thought ballet was too gay."

Cox writes about the turning point in her career on her website: In 2007, she saw ABC's "Dirty Sexy Money," which featured Candis Cayne as the first openly transgender actress in a recurring role on prime-time TV, and realized that she too could be openly trans and take a variety of roles. Cox immediately made 500 postcards that declared "Laverne Cox is the answer to all your acting needs."

She sent them to agents and casting directors, which resulted in four meetings including one with Paul Hilepo, who is Cox's manager to this day. With Hilepo's help, Cox landed her first major jobs: two separate roles in the "Law & Order" franchise.