Bob's Burgers Season 13 - What We Know So Far

"Bob's Burgers" generally avoids serialized story arcs. Typically, each episode is a self-contained narrative. When there are larger storylines, episodes are typically broken down into parts, such as the two-part Season 12 finale of "Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner" and "Some Like It Bot Part 2: Judge-bot Day."

The showrunners prefer to allow the episodes of a new season to unfold as a surprise and without viewers having to remember where the previous season or episode left off. But the release of "The Bob's Burgers Movie" in May 2022 may answer some upcoming continuity questions.

At the end of the movie, the Belcher family hangs up a brand new banner for the re-opening of their restaurant that reads "Grand Re-re-re-re-opening." It's a change from what's been shown in the series' opening titles since it includes an additional "re." In an interview with The Digital Fix, series creator Loren Bouchard was asked if the banner and movie continuity will carry over into Season 13 and shared, "Funny you should say that! We have just been discussing that. It makes sense to us."

Bouchard also spoke to Deadline about how making the film inspired the team to "take bigger swings" with the series, and that his approach to keeping things fresh with upcoming seasons is to make something that is "kill anything that feels self-referential and not new as if it was season one."

Although the continuity in the film is likely not a dealbreaker in being able to understand what is going on in the new season, watching or rewatching the movie is a great way to prepare for the premiere to see what easter eggs appear in Season 13.