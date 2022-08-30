She-Hulk Twitter Shows Us Emil Blonsky's Haikus Are The Real Abomination

Contains spoilers for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Season 1, Episode 2

Episode 2 of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" sees Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) accepting a new job as an attorney who exclusively represents superpowered individuals, with her first client being Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination (Tim Roth). Longtime fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will remember Blonsky as the villain of 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," an elite soldier who was hired by Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (William Hurt) to put down Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk (at that time played by Edward Norton).

Later, Blonsky injects himself with a mock Super Soldier Serum as well as some of Bruce's blood, transforming into the massive monstrosity known as the Abomination. He is taken into custody following a bloody and destructive romp through New York City, and when we meet him in "She-Hulk," he's seeking parole after his years-long incarceration. Blonsky claims that the Super Soldier Serum the government gave him caused him to become unstable and that he has spent much of his time in prison feeling overwhelming remorse for his actions –- going so far as to write personalized haikus for each of his victims.

As it happens, the official "She-Hulk" Twitter account has actually posted a few of Blonsky's haikus online — and they're just as terrible as you might imagine.