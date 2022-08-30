She-Hulk Twitter Shows Us Emil Blonsky's Haikus Are The Real Abomination
Contains spoilers for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Season 1, Episode 2
Episode 2 of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" sees Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) accepting a new job as an attorney who exclusively represents superpowered individuals, with her first client being Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination (Tim Roth). Longtime fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will remember Blonsky as the villain of 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," an elite soldier who was hired by Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (William Hurt) to put down Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk (at that time played by Edward Norton).
Later, Blonsky injects himself with a mock Super Soldier Serum as well as some of Bruce's blood, transforming into the massive monstrosity known as the Abomination. He is taken into custody following a bloody and destructive romp through New York City, and when we meet him in "She-Hulk," he's seeking parole after his years-long incarceration. Blonsky claims that the Super Soldier Serum the government gave him caused him to become unstable and that he has spent much of his time in prison feeling overwhelming remorse for his actions –- going so far as to write personalized haikus for each of his victims.
As it happens, the official "She-Hulk" Twitter account has actually posted a few of Blonsky's haikus online — and they're just as terrible as you might imagine.
Blonsky's haikus are both horrible and hilarious
On Monday, August 29, the official "She-Hulk" Twitter account tweeted, "4,000 likes and we'll leak some of the haikus #EmilBlonsky wrote in jail." Fans quickly smashed (no pun intended) that goal with over 60,000 likes, so the account started posting what have to be some of the worst haikus ever written. A few highlights include the incredibly moving "To the world I am/ an abomination but/ to me I'm Emil" and the heartbreaking "Abomination/ Or Rehabilitation/ Who are we to judge?"
Fans are certain to get a laugh or two out of these utterly breathtaking works of art, each of which is nearly as much of an abomination as Blonsky himself. Although these comedic poems are very much in line with the wacky humor we've come to expect thus far in "She-Hulk," perhaps the funniest part of this whole thread is the reveal that Blonsky actually did write haikus in that little book of his.