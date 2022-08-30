Bette Davis' Unfiltered Thoughts On Marilyn Monroe In All About Eve

The golden age of Hollywood of the 1930s to the 1960s was a pivotal time of cinema (via Studio Binder). A major component of what made this era so influential was that its performers were locked into the studio star system, where the promotion of an ideal took precedence over raw acting talent (via The New Yorker). One such star to challenge this promotional stronghold was Bette Davis.

The legendary star was initially a Hollywood contract player, who was firmly committed to creating authentic performances, as opposed to merely playing herself (via Vanity Fair). As a result, Davis' contribution to acting and film transcends the scandals that surrounded her, such as the near-mythical vicious feud behind the camera between her and Joan Crawford on 1962's "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?"

One of Davis' most renowned roles was in 1950's "All About Eve," which brought her on-screen with another soon-to-be Hollywood legend, Marilyn Monroe. Monroe's career was just kicking off in the 1950s thanks to a handful of memorable screen appearances and whether they were her best or worst movies, they still all contained Monroe's dynamic charisma.

Monroe started in the world of modeling and then signed a contract with 20th Century Fox in the late 1940s (via Britannica). "All About Eve" was one of her first major movie roles. Monroe tragically passed away in 1962 at the age of 36 (via The Los Angeles Times), but years later, Davis didn't hold back on her unfiltered thoughts about the late actress' acting abilities.