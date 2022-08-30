Why Steve Carell Accepted A Role For The Patient Before Reading The Script

With its reputation for gritty and mature content, FX has aired some of the best television series of the past decade, including the beloved espionage thriller "The Americans." Running from 2013 – 2018, the series stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as Russian spies posing as a suburban American couple in the 1980s. Created by Joe Weisberg, "The Americans" amassed critical acclaim, particularly for its writing. Weisberg shared the showrunning and lead writing duties with Joel Fields and the two joined forces again for "The Patient" (via Variety). While these two series have startlingly different subject matter, "The Americans" is exactly what led Carell into the path of "The Patient."

"First and foremost, Joe [Weisberg] and Joel [Fields] created 'The Americans.' And that's one of my all time favorite shows," Carell reflected to FabTV. "I thought it was brilliant and inventive and so compelling. And when they called and asked me if I would be interested, I pretty much said yes without even looking at it. ...I would have dropped everything to work with them."

Perhaps Carell expected a continuation of "The Americans" when he finally did look at the project, but Weisberg spoke to Deadline in 2018 about the possibility of returning to the series in light of relevant current events in American politics. "[W]e always wrote the show in a bubble," said Weisberg. "The series is the story we firmly painted in the 1980s, and as interesting as the current headlines were, we couldn't let that influence our storytelling. The Audience would feel it and the spell would break."