Dexter Has Actually Killed An Alarming Amount Of People

Showtime's "Dexter" is at the forefront of pop culture right now, with the series finally returning for a limited series reboot, titled "Dexter: New Blood."

The original "Dexter" — based on a novel by Jeff Lindsay and developed for TV by James Manos Jr. — ran for eight seasons between 2006 and 2013. The series followed Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall, a blood splatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department by day and a tactical serial killer by night. Dexter, aware that his sociopathic tendencies are immoral, doesn't kill just anyone — instead, Dexter works by a "code" laid out by his father Harry (James Remar) before he died, and he only kills people who are proven to have killed others.

Essentially, he is a serial killer of serial killers. And based on the premise alone, it's clear that "Dexter" is a pretty graphic show. After all, viewers see Dexter take someone's life in just about every episode.

But just how many people does Dexter kill over the course of the original series, anyway? The total number is actually pretty alarming.