The Dead Animal The Deadliest Catch Crew Risked Their Lives To Bring Onboard

The Discovery Channel series "Deadliest Catch" is filmed out on the Bering Sea, which means the footage captured each season offers a rare glimpse into a majestic natural world. Across 18 seasons, the vessels and fleet that set sail from Dutch Harbor, Alaska to fish the treacherous waters of the sea risk their lives to catch king crab, opilio crab, and more, keeping markets and restaurants across the world stocked. Although some fans have stopped watching since they feel like the drama on board the ships may be a bit manufactured after all this time, it is still a thrill to behold the open waters of the region and its perils.

In addition to dodging the punishing elements while doing back-breaking work, the various crews of the fleet frequently navigate choppy seas, ice-cold temperatures, and more, as they struggle to meet quotas and catch shares (via GCaptain) that have made their jobs only slightly less deadly. But during the annual fishing season, the fleet is also able to take in the sights and creatures that everyday people otherwise seldom ever get to see.

Of all the animals of the Bering Sea, there are some that, if sighted, bring about good luck, as well as promises of success and fortune for the vessel that discovers them.