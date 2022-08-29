Who Replaced Wil Willis As The New Host Of Forged In Fire?

Fans of the History Channel know legends are made during each season of "Forged in Fire." Every entry has a vast array of contestants trying to impress the judges, with a well-trained and expertly experienced host at the helm.

Wil Willis served as the host of "Forged in Fire" for the first seven seasons. Before becoming one of the most recognizable faces from the franchise, Willis served his country as an Army Ranger and later as a decorated Air Force pararescue specialist (via Variety). According to IMDb, before taking over hosting duties for the series, Willis' previous credits include "Special Ops Mission" and "Triggers: Weapons that Changed the World" on the now-defunct Military Channel.

Willis ended up leaving the show before Season 8 started, with several factors leading to his exit from the series. His family life and the difficulties surrounding a bloated production schedule indicated that the former host of "Forged in Fire" was ready to take his talents elsewhere and begin the next journey in his impressive career.

The absence of Willis and the legacy he cultivated during his tenure left a pretty big void to fill for the person taking over the hosting duties of such a beloved reality competition series. But the individual chosen to take over as the face of "Forged in Fire" for Season 8 — and the highly anticipated Season 9 – is a worthy successor with a similar military background and work history.