Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Just Made Anime Movie History Yet Again
"Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" dominated the box office following its initial U.S. release. Ever since then, the latest film installment in the "Dragon Ball" series seems to have taken the world by storm. The film, which is the franchise's follow-up to 2018's "Dragon Ball Super: Broly," follows Piccolo and Gohan as they team up to take down a revived version of the Red Ribbon Army. In addition to Piccolo and Gohan, the film also features appearances from a number of other fan-favorite "Dragon Ball" characters, including Vegeta and Goku.
In the weeks since its release, the film has become the topic of numerous online discussions. Indeed, longtime "Dragon Ball" fans have come together to share their thoughts on the "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" post-credits scene, its divisive final villain, and even the new forms that characters like Gohan reach over the course of the film's story. Meanwhile, in case its financial success wasn't impressive enough, "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" has also been received overwhelmingly well by both critics and casual viewers alike (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Now, it looks like "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" has managed to cement its success in yet another impressive way.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has topped Dragon Ball Super: Broly at the U.S. box office
In a recent report, Crunchyroll revealed that "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" has raked in over $30 million at the U.S. box office, which makes it the fifth-highest grossing anime film in U.S. history. That also means that "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" has officially earned more than its predecessor, "Dragon Ball Super: Broly," did at the U.S. box office when it was released in 2018. That film, notably, earned a little over $30.7 million at the U.S. box office during its time in theaters (via BoxOfficeMojo).
Thanks to its box office success, "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" has not only pushed "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" out of the United States' top five anime film rankings, but it has also replaced it as the highest-grossing "Dragon Ball" film in U.S. history. To date, "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" has grossed over $68 million at the worldwide box office (via BoxOfficeMojo).
As of this writing, only four other anime films have done better than "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" at the U.S. box office. According to Crunchyroll, those four films are "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," "Pokémon The Movie 2000," "Demon Slayer — Kimetsu No Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train," and "Pokémon: The First Movie — Mewtwo Strikes Back." There is, of course, still a chance that "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" could go on to top one or multiple of those films.
For now, however, fans can rejoice in knowing that "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" has truly taken the "Dragon Ball" franchise to new heights.