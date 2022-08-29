Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Just Made Anime Movie History Yet Again

"Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" dominated the box office following its initial U.S. release. Ever since then, the latest film installment in the "Dragon Ball" series seems to have taken the world by storm. The film, which is the franchise's follow-up to 2018's "Dragon Ball Super: Broly," follows Piccolo and Gohan as they team up to take down a revived version of the Red Ribbon Army. In addition to Piccolo and Gohan, the film also features appearances from a number of other fan-favorite "Dragon Ball" characters, including Vegeta and Goku.

In the weeks since its release, the film has become the topic of numerous online discussions. Indeed, longtime "Dragon Ball" fans have come together to share their thoughts on the "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" post-credits scene, its divisive final villain, and even the new forms that characters like Gohan reach over the course of the film's story. Meanwhile, in case its financial success wasn't impressive enough, "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" has also been received overwhelmingly well by both critics and casual viewers alike (via Rotten Tomatoes).

Now, it looks like "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" has managed to cement its success in yet another impressive way.