Why Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Dominated The Box Office

The beloved Japanese anime "Dragon Ball Z" first hit American TV in 1996, according to PC Mag, which means that many who grew up watching the series are now old enough to have children of their own. Nostalgia is a powerful force, and it's impossible to discount it when "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" has done so well with such a wide release in theaters.

The nostalgic appeal of "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" was no surprise, nor was it an accident. Speaking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet to promote the film, members of its English language voice cast like Zach Aguilar, Jason Marnocha, and Sean Schemmel spoke about this very thing, and even how they themselves were delighted to come on board the film as childhood fans of "Dragon Ball Z." As explained by Aguilar, who voiced Dr. Hedo in the movie, "It's been so surreal. Growing up, watching the show ... I watched it in middle school [...] At every stage of the process, I would say constantly, I've had to pinch myself, like, 'Am I dreaming? Is this actually real? Am I actually a part of Dragon Ball?'"

Marnocha, who plays Carmine, had a similar experience. "I'm kind of in a similar boat," the actor said. "You know, I grew up watching Dragon Ball Z and things like that. So, I had an understanding of this world and the Red Ribbon Army and these characters and things going in, which I don't usually have."

When the cast of a movie has such nostalgic feelings for its source material, one hopes the audience will, too. If the film's box office performance is any indication, those designs were a resounding success.