Samaritan's Dascha Polanco Reveals The Unusual Way She Was Introduced To Sylvester Stallone - Exclusive

Having worked on such hit series as "Orange Is the New Black" and "American Crime Story: Impeachment," as well as the movie musical "In the Heights," actor Dascha Polanco has encountered her fair share of esteemed co-stars. But Polanco's introduction to the iconic actor who plays the lead in her latest film, "Samaritan" — Sylvester Stallone — might be her most memorable.

Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, "Samaritan" stars Stallone as Joe Smith, a reclusive garbage man in Granite City, which has devolved into a crime-infested metropolis since the tragic loss of the city's superhero savior, Samaritan, 25 years earlier. A few people in Granite City still believe that Samaritan is still alive and is hiding in plain sight as Joe, despite reports of him dying in a massive fire along with his brother-turned-adversary, Nemesis. Among them is Sam Cleary (Javon "Wanna" Walton), a 13-year-old boy who is starting to fall under the influence of the city's street gangs.

Polanco stars as Tiffany Cleary, Sam's hardworking single mother who is trying her best to keep her son out of trouble. When Sam discovers without a doubt that Joe does have superpowers, his life starts to take a positive turn as Joe becomes his mentor. However, when a menacing gang leader, Cyrus (Pilou Asbæk), unearths Nemesis' deadly weapons and puts the lives of Sam, Tiffany, and the innocent citizens of Granite City in peril, Joe is forced to come out of hiding to save them.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Polanco said she was surprised by a memorable encounter with Stallone, who also produces "Samaritan."