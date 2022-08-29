Daniel Radcliffe Goes Full Al In The New Trailer For Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Danielle Radcliffe is so much more than the boy who lived; he's the polka perfectionist who made parody songs all the rage in the 90s. "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is the biopic we didn't know we needed, with Radcliffe playing the quirky singer with six platinum albums. The film will premiere on The Roku Channel on November 4, and we got a tease of what to expect three months ago when the first teaser dropped.
Radcliffe is the epitome of Yankovic, with a wild head of hair, oversized glasses, and the desire to be anything other than normal. Now, as the first official trailer has dropped, we're getting a better sense of what type of film this will be. Radcliffe is further proving his talent, embodying Yankovic to a tee in what looks to be the dramedy you won't want to miss. Best of all? "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" will be free to watch.
Danielle Radcliffe IS Weird Al
In the trailer, we see the gears moving in Al Yankovic's head as he tells his friends he wants to rewrite popular songs with new words. "My Bologna" is born right before our eyes, as a stack of the Oscar Meyer meat inspires the singer. We also get to meet Dr. Demento, famed radio personality and the mentor of Yankovic, played by "The Office" alum Rainn Wilson. The first trailer for "Weird" also debuts Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, who visits Yankovic's mansion, resulting in a hook-up between the two.
But the trailer takes a serious turn halfway through, where we see the parody singer's struggle with fame. He admits to his parents writing him off and how he pushed his band away, but Weird Al turns it around. As he accepts an award, we see the singer inspire others to embrace their weirdness. "Be as weird as you want to be. You will never find true happiness til you can truly accept who you are," the singer tells a roaring crowd.
We'll see other famous personalities in "Weird: The Al Yankovic" story including Hulk Hogan, Oprah Winfrey, and Coolio.