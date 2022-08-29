Daniel Radcliffe Goes Full Al In The New Trailer For Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

In the trailer, we see the gears moving in Al Yankovic's head as he tells his friends he wants to rewrite popular songs with new words. "My Bologna" is born right before our eyes, as a stack of the Oscar Meyer meat inspires the singer. We also get to meet Dr. Demento, famed radio personality and the mentor of Yankovic, played by "The Office" alum Rainn Wilson. The first trailer for "Weird" also debuts Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, who visits Yankovic's mansion, resulting in a hook-up between the two.

But the trailer takes a serious turn halfway through, where we see the parody singer's struggle with fame. He admits to his parents writing him off and how he pushed his band away, but Weird Al turns it around. As he accepts an award, we see the singer inspire others to embrace their weirdness. "Be as weird as you want to be. You will never find true happiness til you can truly accept who you are," the singer tells a roaring crowd.

We'll see other famous personalities in "Weird: The Al Yankovic" story including Hulk Hogan, Oprah Winfrey, and Coolio.