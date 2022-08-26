You Won't Believe Who Wanted To Play Morpheus In An Early Version Of The Sandman

"The Sandman" author Neil Gaiman revealed in an interview with the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast (via Twitter) that pop star Michael Jackson was vying for the part of Morpheus back in the '90s. "By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros. sat me down and told me that Michael Jackson had phoned him the day before and asked him if he could star as Morpheus in The Sandman," Gaiman said.

While Jackson did have the beguiling, ethereal nature required for the character, it's hard to see him pulling off the commanding tone of menace that often permeates Morpheus' dialogue in the series. Furthermore, Jackson was already a lightning rod for controversy, even in the '90s (via NPR).

Although a live-action adaptation of "The Sandman" took decades to get off the ground, fans are no doubt happy that Tom Sturridge ended up snagging the part as his pitch-perfect delivery of the character is one of the best parts of the Netflix series. Here's hoping we get to see more of him in another season of the show.