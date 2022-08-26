Why Ellen Burstyn Finally Decided To Return For An Exorcist Sequel

Ellen Burstyn spoke with The Hollywood Reporter on August 26, 2022, and in doing so, she shed some light on why she finally decided to join an "Exorcist" sequel after turning down so many over the years. According to her, in terms of the money, the initial offer was quite generous but no different than those she'd passed on time and time again. However, on this occasion, she successfully sweetened the deal. "'My price is a scholarship program for talented students at our master's degree program at Pace University. That's my price.' So I then went back and upped their up and ended up getting what I want. And I've got a scholarship program for young actors," she said.

Aside from the involvement of Burstyn and a handful of other actors, little is known about director David Gordon Green's upcoming "Exorcist" movie. As a direct sequel to the 1973 original, one would think that the face of it herself, Linda Blair, would be involved in some way. As it turns out, though, that's not the case. In a July 2021 tweet, Blair confirmed that no one has approached her about taking part in any form. "I wish all those involved the best and I appreciate the loyalty and passion the fans have for 'The Exorcist' and my character," she wrote, so for those hoping to see Regan MacNeil return in the 2023 feature, don't get your hopes up.

Though it remains to be seen if Linda Blair's status for the new "Exorcist" sequel will change, at least Ellen Burstyn will return five decades after her first and only Chris MacNeil performance. The fact that she could score a sweet deal for Pace University students makes this even better.