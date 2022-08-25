We Have Pete Davidson To Thank For Joe Pesci's Return To Comedy

Joe Pesci is an absolute legend of an actor. The performer has had notable roles across several decades and has been behind such memorable characters as charismatic hothead Tommy DeVito in "Goodfellas," unlikely lawyer Vinny Gambini in "My Cousin Vinny," and ice-cold mobster Nicky Santoro in "Casino."

Unfortunately, Pesci has been semi-retired for the last two decades, only occasionally reemerging to act in projects like "The Good Shepherd" and "The Irishman" (via The Washington Post). However, viewers will be seeing a lot more of Pesci in a new series from actor and comedian Pete Davidson.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum has been producing new projects like "King of Staten Island" for years while he worked on the comedy-variety series. Now Davidson has left the long-running show behind, and it looks like the venerable Pesci will be returning to his first comedy role in over two decades for Davidson's upcoming TV project.