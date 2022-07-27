Samaritan Trailer Is Peak Sylvester Stallone

In Sylvester Stallone's golden era, the world knew him as a very different breed of hero compared to the costumed ones cinema-going audiences are accustomed to now. Rather than overcome evil with a super-powered team-up, Stallone was better known for drawing first blood as John Rambo or stepping into the ring as legendary Italian Stallion Rocky Balboa. Times, of course, have changed. Since then, the director, Oscar-nominated writer, and actor has had a somewhat mixed-bag relationship with taking on speech-bubble-spewing heroes. There was his notoriously rotten take on "Judge Dredd" in the '90s, but that was followed by more successful appearances in the James Gunn flicks "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "The Suicide Squad," in which he provided the voice of King Shark.

Although those latter appearances were limited, they did prove that Stallone can hang with our modern heroes. Now he's set to have even more screen time as a super-powered protagonist in a role that feels like a custom fit with Amazon Prime's "Samaritan." Cut from the same comic book-like cloth as "Logan" and "The Dark Knight Returns," the new trailer has given us a first look at Stallone's titular hero, who, as grumpy as he may seem, looks to have one more fight left in him.