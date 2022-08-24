Disney+ Spiderwick Chronicles Series Has Found The Perfect Lead Villain

When movie executives saw the money that could be made with young adult books after the "Harry Potter" franchise exploded, it wasn't long before every studio was trying to achieve the same. Films such as "Percy Jackson & The Olympians," "The Chronicles of Narnia," and similar movies were being churned out, trying to replicate the success of "Harry Potter." While some of them worked, many of them didn't stand the test of time and were forgotten.

One of the more successful films during this time was "The Spiderwick Chronicles," based on the book series by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi. The 2008 film starred Freddie Highmore as twins Jared and Simon Grace, Sarah Bolger as sister Mallory Grace, Mary-Louise Parker as their mother, Helen Grace, and David Strathairn as Arthur Spiderwick. Nick Nolte played the role of the evil Ogre and shapeshifter, Mulgarath. In the film, the family finds themselves pulled into the Invisible World of fairies, goblins, and other creatures. Mulgarath is determined to find the "Field Guide of the Invisible World" that Arthur had written, and to use it to take over the world.

When Disney+ announced during Disney+ Day in 2021 that they were creating a new series based on "The Spiderwick Chronicles" with the authors executive-producing, everyone began wondering what this new iteration would be like, and who would be cast. Disney+ finally confirmed who will play main baddie Mulgarath, and he couldn't be more perfect.