Here's Who Was Really Behind She-Hulk's Hilarious Captain America Gag

Captain America's love life has been up for debate for years, with Evans admitting that the hero is "probably a virgin" (via E! Online). Although "Avengers: Endgame" concludes with Steve heading back in time to reunite with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" finally sets the record straight about the character's experience in the bedroom. According to series creator Jessica Gao, this revealing element of the star-spangled hero's past was approved by none other than Kevin Feige, the chief creative officer and president of Marvel Studios (via Deadline). In a recent interview, Gao elaborated on Jen's interest in Captain America and how Feige helped to incorporate those details of the character's history into the show.

"There are all these little moments where she's clearly been pestering her friends, talking about [Captain America's virginity] ad nauseam. It was just an obsession for her," Gao explained to Collider. "And it was actually Kevin who voluntarily said, 'Let's give them the answer.' And I was like, 'What do you mean? There's an answer, and we can tell people?' He was the one who actually pitched that. Kevin has such great ideas."

If anyone knows the answer to that elusive question, it's Feige, who worked as a producer on "Captain America: The First Avenger" and a lengthy list of other Marvel projects (via IMDb). Thanks to him, fans can rest easy knowing that Steve Rogers took full advantage of life's many pleasures.