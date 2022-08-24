A Rising Marvel Star Is Heading To The Simpsons

"The Simpsons" has been on for such a long span of time, it is almost surprising to hear when an actor hasn't appeared on the show. IMDb notes that there are well over 700 episodes in the series, with Season 34 soon on the horizon. A truly staggering number, "The Simpsons" has managed to stay relevant by keeping its finger on the pulse of pop culture. As such, there have been plenty of special guest stars on the show, which included actors, musicians, and other famous individuals.

Of course, considering both the popularity of "The Simpsons" and the runaway success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to mention that they are both owned by the same company, it would make sense as to why there tends to be some overlap between the two. Most recently, ComicBook.com reported that Kumail Nanjiani of "Eternals" fame appeared in a Season 32 episode, and even more directly, a short crossover occurred between "The Simpsons" and "Loki" that sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the trickster god in "The Good, The Bad, and The Loki," which is available on Disney+. However, it looks like yet another MCU alumni will be lending their talents in an upcoming Season 34 episode, but whom?