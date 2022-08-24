Tekken: Bloodline Fans Are All Pointing Out The Same Glaring Issue

Netflix's anime library just got a little bigger with the release of a new show inspired by "Tekken," one of the most iconic fighting game franchises ever made. Take a seat, Ryu. Get over there, Scorpion. The King of Iron Fist Tournament has begun with the release of "Tekken: Bloodline," a new series that puts characters from the almost 30-year-old franchise in a whole new light.

Adapting the epic saga of spinning kicks and wrestlers in tiger masks, "Tekken: Bloodline" centers on Jin Kazama (Kaiji Tang), who initially debuted in "Tekken 3" and is shown here on a quest to exact his revenge on the monster that killed his mother. To even the odds, he seeks guidance from his grandfather, Heihachi Mishima (S. Hiroshi Watanabe), who forces him into a lethal tournament to exchange blows with other fighters that will be familiar favorites for fans of the video game series.

Met with a somewhat welcome reception by viewers and earning an audience rating of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Tekken: Bloodline" does an excellent job of telling a solid story in a slightly absurd world full of ogres and robot ninjas. However, even with the impressive fight sequences, there's one grating issue that fans have quickly spotted that is present throughout the entire series. In fact, it's something that, once you've been made aware of it, will become impossible to ignore, no matter which direction you shine a light at it.