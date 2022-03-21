Netflix's Tekken Anime Trailer Is A Welcome Surprise

While this is not the first time the "Tekken" games have gotten an anime adaptation, the upcoming Netflix series "Tekken: Bloodline" looks to be something else altogether, and some fans are already getting excited by what they have seen in the new trailer. In the YouTube comments section for the trailer, user nub exclaimed, "as a person that's been playing tekken back on the old PlayStation ... I'm hyped." Similarly, Ibraheem Aljomah commented, "As a passionate Tekken player, I'm really loving this."

"Tekken: Bloodline" follows the protagonist from "Tekken 3," Jin Kazama, as he seeks retribution for the death of his mother. To do this, he enlists the help of his powerful grandfather, Heihachi Mishima. Though they are family, Heihachi does not seem to have any familial concern for his grandson, stating that he will train him "even if it kills him." This may have less to do with tough love as Heihachi's villainous side is well known to anyone who has played the games. Though it is only a teaser, Netflix appears to have a good thing going. The platform is capitalizing on the success of anime series, as well as staying true to what originally drew so many fans to the games. Fans are no doubt anticipating what comes of the series when it premieres on Netflix later this year.