Only Murders In The Building Showrunner Confirms What We Suspected About A Future Franchise

"Only Murders in the Building" has been a smash hit for Hulu, and with Season 2's finale comes Season 3's confirmation. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are all set to return, with Paul Rudd hopping onboard for Season 3 as well. You have to wonder how a show like this can go on — how unlucky are the people who live in the Arconia, and how can these deaths continue to happen? "Only Murders in the Building" showrunner John Hoffman is not short on ideas, so fans should be excited about everything that's to come.

When the idea was first pitched to Hoffman, he said his mind just kept coming up with idea after idea for stories. "I think there's great variety [in terms of the stories that can be told]. I know there have been funny discussions about how many murders can there be in one building, but I think that's a fun challenge, too. So, I'm very excited. I think these characters are endlessly fascinating. I love the world we've created within New York," Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Only Murders in the Building" might not have a definitive end season in sight, but when it is time for that show to conclude, it doesn't mean Hoffman cannot expand the world.