Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House Reboot Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

The Patrick Swayze-starring "Road House" has become a bona fide cult classic since its release in 1989 and a remake has been in the works for a while now. Former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey was set as the star of a new version when MGM announced a remake in 2015, via Variety. Since then, the project has gone through some retooling, and now Jake Gyllenhaal has taken on the lead role with director Doug Liman stepping behind the camera. Original producer Joel Silver is also returning. With a script by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, the newest "Road House" is being produced by Amazon Studios and it is described as a reimagining of the original.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience," Amazon Studios' Jennifer Salke told Variety.

For anyone who thought Gyllenhaal's remake may go the way of Rousey's, there is good news. The production just crossed a major milestone, meaning we're likely to be seeing Gyllenhaal as a bouncer keeping the rough and rowdy in line sometime soon.