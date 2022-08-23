General Hospital's Emma Samms Confirms We'll Finally See More Of Holly

Clever conwoman Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) has been a popular soap heroine for decades now. Unabashedly tricky, she nonetheless has a soft heart and has won sympathy from "General Hospital" viewers.

Holly has also managed to land in successful couplings with superspy Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and notorious rogue Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) during her time on the show. Those romantic entanglements led to an incredibly popular triangle that kept "General Hospital" the talk of the soap world in the wake of Luke-and-Laura mania. That's no mean feat since Holly and Luke's relationship immediately followed Luke's legendary marriage to Laura Spencer (Genie Francis).

Samms has come and gone from "General Hospital" since leaving the show for the first time in 1987 to replace Pamela Sue Martin as Fallon Carrington on "Dynasty" and subsequently its sister soap "The Colbys." Holly has survived presumed deaths, a much-belated who's-the-daddy drama, and much derring-do. Ms. Sutton hasn't been seen on the show since a brief stint in 2020 and is currently being held hostage by an unknown party. Fans have been left wondering where Holly is and if she's all right for the last two years, but soon they'll learn much more about her fate. Recently Emma Samms clued soap fans as to when Holly will be back on the show.