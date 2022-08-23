General Hospital's Emma Samms Confirms We'll Finally See More Of Holly
Clever conwoman Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) has been a popular soap heroine for decades now. Unabashedly tricky, she nonetheless has a soft heart and has won sympathy from "General Hospital" viewers.
Holly has also managed to land in successful couplings with superspy Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) and notorious rogue Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) during her time on the show. Those romantic entanglements led to an incredibly popular triangle that kept "General Hospital" the talk of the soap world in the wake of Luke-and-Laura mania. That's no mean feat since Holly and Luke's relationship immediately followed Luke's legendary marriage to Laura Spencer (Genie Francis).
Samms has come and gone from "General Hospital" since leaving the show for the first time in 1987 to replace Pamela Sue Martin as Fallon Carrington on "Dynasty" and subsequently its sister soap "The Colbys." Holly has survived presumed deaths, a much-belated who's-the-daddy drama, and much derring-do. Ms. Sutton hasn't been seen on the show since a brief stint in 2020 and is currently being held hostage by an unknown party. Fans have been left wondering where Holly is and if she's all right for the last two years, but soon they'll learn much more about her fate. Recently Emma Samms clued soap fans as to when Holly will be back on the show.
Samms and Sutton will be back in October
Per an exclusive interview with Deadline, Emma Samms will be back on the show as Holly sometime in October. That will mark two full years since fans have seen Holly.
There's a good reason for Samms' long absence from the soap; she contracted Covid-19 in 2020 and has subsequently been dealing with long Covid symptoms. But now, the actress is in fighting shape and ready to return to the role that made her famous, just in time to mark a major milestone in Holly's "General Hospital" history. "I can't believe that it's been 40 years since I first appeared on 'General Hospital' and that, once again, I get to play the wonderful character of Holly Sutton. No one is more interested in what's happened to her since we saw her two years ago, being held captive by a mysterious villain, than me!" she told the press outfit.
Since all Holly's friends and family think her life has been claimed once more by the grim reaper, they're in for quite a shock when she does turn up. But leave it to Holly to make a gloriously dramatic entrance.