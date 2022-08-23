HBO Has Some Pretty Good News For Curb Your Enthusiasm Fans

Fans of acerbic comedy everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" ran for eight successful seasons on HBO before taking an extended hiatus from 2011 to 2016. The show has been back and airing seasons regularly since then, with Season 11 concluding its run in December 2021, per IMDb. The series takes a fictionalized look into the life of "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David, satirizing Hollywood and the entertainment industry while also tweaking David's reticent personality. It mines laughs both from the absurdity of the incidents it plunges David into and the ridiculousness of human nature at large. While this fictionalized version of David is as hyper-successful as the real one, he often finds himself dealing with embarrassing and uncomfortable situations. Whether that means trying to get a movie off the ground, failing to charm politicians, or losing out on a Broadway role after he fails to impress a producer, David is forever forced to deal with the foibles of others.

Fans who can't get enough of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" just got some fabulous news about the future of the show, which will hopefully keep them in stitches for years to come.