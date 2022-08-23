HBO Has Some Pretty Good News For Curb Your Enthusiasm Fans
Fans of acerbic comedy everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief.
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" ran for eight successful seasons on HBO before taking an extended hiatus from 2011 to 2016. The show has been back and airing seasons regularly since then, with Season 11 concluding its run in December 2021, per IMDb. The series takes a fictionalized look into the life of "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David, satirizing Hollywood and the entertainment industry while also tweaking David's reticent personality. It mines laughs both from the absurdity of the incidents it plunges David into and the ridiculousness of human nature at large. While this fictionalized version of David is as hyper-successful as the real one, he often finds himself dealing with embarrassing and uncomfortable situations. Whether that means trying to get a movie off the ground, failing to charm politicians, or losing out on a Broadway role after he fails to impress a producer, David is forever forced to deal with the foibles of others.
Fans who can't get enough of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" just got some fabulous news about the future of the show, which will hopefully keep them in stitches for years to come.
Season 12 is on the way
Per Deadline, fans have a fresh season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" to look forward to — the show has been renewed for a 12th season. There's no word as to when the next season of the show will begin filming, but viewers are guaranteed more of David's off-the-wall adventures.
Larry David himself, quoted in a press release from HBO by Deadline, had a tongue-in-cheek response to the renewal: "Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there's more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I've also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice."
Deadline suggests that Jeff Garlin (in spite of a headline-making controversy that removed him from ABC's "The Goldbergs"), Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove (Leon Black), Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David), Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson will all be back when the show returns.